Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Golden Ocean Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GOGL) traded down 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.54 and last traded at $4.69, 603,436 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 152% from the average session volume of 239,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.01.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Danske upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $734.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.86.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $219.34 million during the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 3.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOGL. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $301,000. 18.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, engages in the transportation of bulk commodities worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

