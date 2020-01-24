Global Digital Content (GDC) Price Tops $0.0009 on Exchanges

Global Digital Content (CURRENCY:GDC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Global Digital Content token can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Global Digital Content has a market cap of $2.90 million and approximately $11,574.00 worth of Global Digital Content was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Global Digital Content has traded 37.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.07 or 0.00647541 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010738 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007755 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000554 BTC.

About Global Digital Content

Global Digital Content is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Global Digital Content’s total supply is 4,765,815,836 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,209,198,933 tokens. The official website for Global Digital Content is rankingball.io . Global Digital Content’s official Twitter account is @GDCPool . The official message board for Global Digital Content is play.rankingball.com/sports#notice

Global Digital Content Token Trading

Global Digital Content can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Digital Content directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Digital Content should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Global Digital Content using one of the exchanges listed above.

