Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Shares Down 8.3% After Insider Selling

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) traded down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $72.90 and last traded at $73.13, 1,551,954 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 52% from the average session volume of 1,023,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.74.

Specifically, insider Tricia Borga Suvari sold 3,327 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $161,193.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,101.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 6,562 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $360,910.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,490 shares of company stock valued at $10,308,482. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

GBT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Global Blood Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen set a $83.00 target price on Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Global Blood Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.19.

The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 14.95, a quick ratio of 14.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.89 and a 200-day moving average of $58.97.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.83) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -4.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.