Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $164.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.50 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 12.65%.

NASDAQ:GBCI traded down $1.27 on Friday, reaching $43.33. The stock had a trading volume of 9,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,693. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.18. Glacier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $37.58 and a 1-year high of $46.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.05.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.46%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GBCI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Stephens set a $40.00 price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Glacier Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

