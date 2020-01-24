Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $164.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.50 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 12.65%.
NASDAQ:GBCI traded down $1.27 on Friday, reaching $43.33. The stock had a trading volume of 9,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,693. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.18. Glacier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $37.58 and a 1-year high of $46.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.05.
The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.46%.
About Glacier Bancorp
Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.
