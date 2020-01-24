GINcoin (GIN) Market Capitalization Tops $84,907.00

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One GINcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0106 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. GINcoin has a total market capitalization of $84,907.00 and approximately $1,638.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GINcoin has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8,333.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $160.37 or 0.01927892 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.46 or 0.03792891 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.25 or 0.00640258 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.85 or 0.00731658 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00099038 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010893 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00029314 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.47 or 0.00570765 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About GINcoin

GINcoin (GIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,024,088 coins and its circulating supply is 8,024,078 coins. The official website for GINcoin is gincoin.io . GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto

Buying and Selling GINcoin

GINcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GINcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GINcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

