Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Premier Asset Management LLC

Premier Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 51.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,510 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,109,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $818,120,000 after buying an additional 90,251 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 13.3% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,133,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $642,246,000 after buying an additional 1,187,424 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,155,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,737,000 after buying an additional 54,910 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,801,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,315,000 after buying an additional 57,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,555,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $288,719,000 after buying an additional 177,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $138,395.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,585.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $359,410.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,494.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,622 shares of company stock valued at $2,986,438. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.94. 14,647,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,223,007. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $80.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.05. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $70.50.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 12.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GILD. Oppenheimer upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $75.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $81.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.91.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

