Giga Metals (CVE:GIGA) Trading Down 6.1%

Giga Metals Corp (CVE:GIGA)’s share price dropped 6.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31, approximately 3,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 43,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

Separately, Fundamental Research cut their target price on shares of Giga Metals from C$1.25 to C$1.01 and set a “top pick” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

The stock has a market cap of $16.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 10.42 and a current ratio of 11.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.33.

Giga Metals Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Turnagain property comprising 65 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 32,754 ha located in the Liard Mining Division of northern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Hard Creek Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Giga Metals Corporation in August 2017.

