Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) Shares Gap Down to $1.40

Genprex Inc (NASDAQ:GNPX) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.65, but opened at $1.40. Genprex shares last traded at $1.27, with a volume of 127,170 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Genprex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $36.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.65.

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Genprex stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genprex Inc (NASDAQ:GNPX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 31,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Genprex as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

Genprex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company. It engages in developing a new approach for treating cancer based on its novel proprietary technology platform, including initial product candidate, Oncoprex immunogene therapy. Oncoprex, which has a multimodal mechanism of action whereby it interrupts cell signaling pathways that cause replication and proliferation of cancer cells, re-establishes pathways for apoptosis in cancer cells, and modulates the immune response against cancer cells.

