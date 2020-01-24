General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stock Holdings Cut by Successful Portfolios LLC

Successful Portfolios LLC reduced its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 69.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.61.

Shares of GIS traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,905,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,766,212. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.90 and a 200 day moving average of $53.26. The company has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.80 and a 1 year high of $56.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

