General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. decreased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,537 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in General Electric by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 21,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 13,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 118,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. 60.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $5.00 target price on General Electric and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on General Electric from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.23.

GE stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,739,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,072,216. The firm has a market cap of $102.79 billion, a PE ratio of -19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.16. General Electric has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $12.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.