Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Lifted to Outperform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $125.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a $95.00 price target on shares of Generac and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Northcoast Research boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $93.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Generac from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.50.

GNRC stock traded up $3.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.67. 858,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,541. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Generac has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $107.63.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $601.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.14 million. Generac had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 36.32%. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that Generac will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $503,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 670,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,584,088.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in Generac by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 13,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Generac by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 66,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,660,000 after acquiring an additional 34,666 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Generac by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter worth $1,476,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

