GB Group (OTCMKTS:GBGPF) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GB Group (OTCMKTS:GBGPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of GBGPF opened at $9.96 on Tuesday.

About GB Group

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fraud, Risk & Compliance and Customer & Location Intelligence. The company offers ID verification services, which helps in verifying identities remotely without the physical presentation of documentation for combat ID fraud, money laundering, and restricting access to under-age content, purchases, and gambling; and ID employ and comply that provides background checks through an online verification and authentication of individuals.

