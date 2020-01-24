GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) Trading Down 6.4%

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) fell 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.39 and last traded at $14.41, 520,623 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 162% from the average session volume of 198,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.39.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLOP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. B. Riley upgraded shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “reduce” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $728.53 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $96.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.30 million. GasLog Partners LP Unit had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 22.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that GasLog Partners LP Unit will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 10.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. American Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 3.9% in the third quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 11.7% in the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 6.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after buying an additional 14,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in the third quarter worth $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.54% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

