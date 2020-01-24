Garrison Point Advisors LLC Sells 254 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,681 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management raised its position in shares of Target by 1.0% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 9,985 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 3.8% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,990 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $842,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $277,882.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,616 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TGT traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.10. 2,896,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,424,077. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.71. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $69.07 and a 52 week high of $130.24. The company has a market cap of $57.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.56.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Target from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

