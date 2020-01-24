Garrison Point Advisors LLC Sells 123 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Brightworth now owns 81,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2,425.7% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,637 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on YUM shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.94.

In other news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total value of $150,016.23. Following the transaction, the president now owns 43,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,268,607.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $153,657.90. Following the sale, the president now owns 43,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,204.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:YUM traded down $1.37 on Friday, hitting $104.61. 91,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,544,234. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.52 and a 52 week high of $119.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.22. The company has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 20.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.