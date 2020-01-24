Garrison Point Advisors LLC Has $1.55 Million Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,765 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Square accounts for approximately 1.4% of Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Square during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Square by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Square by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

SQ traded up $2.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.30. 887,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,020,707. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of -591.99, a P/E/G ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 3.30. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.41 and a fifty-two week high of $83.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Square had a positive return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Square from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Square in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Square from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.03.

In other Square news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 28,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,914,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 253,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,953,345. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $1,403,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 415,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,162,932.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,743 shares of company stock worth $15,546,094 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

