GAMB (GMB) Price Hits $0.0001

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. GAMB has a total market cap of $468,371.00 and approximately $161,081.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GAMB has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. One GAMB token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and KuCoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00037354 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $474.13 or 0.05637019 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00026555 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00127916 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00033538 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002302 BTC.

GAMB Profile

GAMB is a token. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,853,249,989 tokens. The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject . GAMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GAMB is gamb.io

GAMB Token Trading

GAMB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

