Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

GLXZ stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.93. 242,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,920. The company has a market capitalization of $34.78 million, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.53. Galaxy Gaming has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $2.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.77.

Get Galaxy Gaming alerts:

Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.37 million during the quarter. Galaxy Gaming had a net margin of 12.29% and a negative return on equity of 24.19%.

In related news, Director Michael Gavin Isaacs acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.77 per share, with a total value of $26,550.00. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $91,300. 27.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Galaxy Gaming Company Profile

Galaxy Gaming, Inc, a gaming company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, acquires, and licenses proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms, and systems for the gaming industry. The company's proprietary table games comprise side bets, which are proprietary features and wagering schemes added to public domain games, such as poker, baccarat, pai gow poker, craps, and blackjack table games; and premium games, which are stand-alone games with their own unique set of rules and strategies.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.