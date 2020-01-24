G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on GIII. Barclays assumed coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised G-III Apparel Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised G-III Apparel Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of GIII stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.46. The company had a trading volume of 21,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,232. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.65 and a 200 day moving average of $27.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.61. G-III Apparel Group has a 1-year low of $18.18 and a 1-year high of $43.98.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The textile maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bokhorst Willem Van sold 4,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $155,945.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,227.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,841,163 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $201,268,000 after buying an additional 599,647 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,714,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $138,696,000 after purchasing an additional 131,899 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,455,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,248,000 after purchasing an additional 209,171 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181,061 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,747,000 after purchasing an additional 373,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,172,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,508,000 after purchasing an additional 93,599 shares in the last quarter. 99.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

