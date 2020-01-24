FY2021 EPS Estimates for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Reduced by Analyst

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AT&T in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $3.91 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.99.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Standpoint Research cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

NYSE T traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.71. The stock had a trading volume of 6,167,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,704,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T has a one year low of $28.92 and a one year high of $39.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of T. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in AT&T by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,020,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,060,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292,231 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 63.9% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,692,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,433 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 82.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,762,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,159 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 233.3% during the third quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,459,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,371 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,601,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,939,000 after purchasing an additional 878,967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.09%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Recommended Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.