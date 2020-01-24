FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Encana Corp Issued By SunTrust Banks (NYSE:ECA)

Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Encana in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $0.62 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.63.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Encana had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ECA. Raymond James set a $5.00 price target on shares of Encana and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Encana from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Encana from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Encana from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.28.

Shares of NYSE:ECA opened at $4.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Encana has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $7.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.41. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.04.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Encana by 88.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 33,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 15,526 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Encana by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,205,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after buying an additional 164,700 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Encana during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,252,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Encana during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,871,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Encana during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 55,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,211.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 79,500 shares of Encana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $4,251,660.00. Insiders have bought 47,300 shares of company stock valued at $193,080 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Encana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.30%.

Encana Company Profile

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

