FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $12.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.99 million.

Shares of FVCB stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.92. 7,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,507. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.49. FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH has a 12 month low of $15.93 and a 12 month high of $19.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd.

FVCBankcorp, Inc provides various banking products and services in Fairfax, Virginia. It offers various personal and business banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

