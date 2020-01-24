Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

FRO has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Frontline from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Frontline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.60.

FRO stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,337,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,930. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.90. Frontline has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 27th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $187.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.40 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Frontline will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,048 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. 21.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

