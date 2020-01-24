Franklin Universal Trust (FT) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 30th

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of NYSE:FT opened at $8.03 on Friday. Franklin Universal Trust has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $8.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.83 and its 200 day moving average is $7.57.

About Franklin Universal Trust

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

