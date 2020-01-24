Franklin Universal Trust (FT) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 30th

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.
Shares of NYSE:FT opened at $8.03 on Friday. Franklin Universal Trust has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $8.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.83 and its 200 day moving average is $7.57.
About Franklin Universal Trust
Recommended Story: Stock Symbol
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Universal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Universal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.