Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (BATS:FLQS) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (BATS:FLQS) fell 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.37 and last traded at $29.42, 676 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $29.73.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.22 and its 200 day moving average is $28.18.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (BATS:FLQS) by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,600 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

