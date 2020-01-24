Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW) Trading Up 0.8%

Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW)’s stock price was up 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.99 and last traded at $28.99, approximately 4 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.77.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.80.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLTW. Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,103,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 86,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 9,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 308,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after buying an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter.

