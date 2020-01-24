Franklin FTSE Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRU) Trading Down 0.9%

Franklin FTSE Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRU) shares dropped 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.95 and last traded at $30.95, approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 12,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.22.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.86.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Franklin FTSE Russia ETF stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Franklin FTSE Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRU) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 324,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 58.92% of Franklin FTSE Russia ETF worth $8,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

