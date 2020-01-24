Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Announces Earnings Results

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.22, Fidelity Earnings reports. Forestar Group had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $247.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.50 million.

FOR traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,094. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.87. Forestar Group has a one year low of $13.46 and a one year high of $23.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FOR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

In related news, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $41,740.00. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc operates as a real estate lot development company. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders, as well as sells commercial properties. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

