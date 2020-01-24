Foresight Solar Fund Ltd Plans Dividend of GBX 1.69 (LON:FSFL)

Foresight Solar Fund Ltd (LON:FSFL) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON FSFL opened at GBX 122.13 ($1.61) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 43.73 and a current ratio of 43.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 120.47 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 120.50. Foresight Solar Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 1.07 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 127.02 ($1.67). The company has a market cap of $741.37 million and a PE ratio of 10.90.

About Foresight Solar Fund

Foresight Solar Fund Limited is a closed-ended company. The Company seeks to provide investors with a sustainable and inflation-linked dividend together with the potential for capital growth over the long-term through investment in a diversified portfolio of predominantly United Kingdom ground-based solar assets.

