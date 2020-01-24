FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TILT) Shares Down 1.1%

FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TILT) traded down 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $127.28 and last traded at $127.86, 3,214 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 82% from the average session volume of 17,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.33.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,026,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund by 7,866.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 15,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 15,733 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.