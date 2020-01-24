Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) Given News Sentiment Score of 1.25

News headlines about Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare earned a coverage optimism score of 1.25 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

OTCMKTS FSPKF traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.99. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.04. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $14.99.

Get Fisher & Paykel Healthcare alerts:

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Company Profile

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical device products and systems worldwide. The company offers its products for use in respiratory, acute care, and surgery; and for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA).

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisher & Paykel Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.