Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Eukles Asset Management

Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Conning Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,676,000. Night Owl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,297,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,325,000. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.57. 10,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,393,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.12. Fiserv Inc has a twelve month low of $80.58 and a twelve month high of $122.52.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.02.

In related news, Director Harry Disimone purchased 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $116.04 per share, for a total transaction of $104,436.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,001.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lynn S. Mccreary sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total transaction of $2,005,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,837,845.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,500 shares of company stock valued at $19,741,890. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

