Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for approximately 1.1% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FISV. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,445,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 19.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 935,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,310,000 after purchasing an additional 151,758 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth $121,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 573.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 254.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,482,000 after purchasing an additional 121,980 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FISV traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.57. 10,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,393,592. The firm has a market cap of $82.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.78. Fiserv Inc has a twelve month low of $80.58 and a twelve month high of $122.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.12.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 12.11%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

FISV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.02.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total value of $5,143,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 869,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,410,470.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $2,964,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,558,569.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,500 shares of company stock worth $19,741,890 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

