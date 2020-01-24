Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Position Boosted by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 960,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,893 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $111,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,438,995,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,673,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,452,315,000 after buying an additional 7,234,231 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 2,018.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,904,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,618,000 after buying an additional 1,814,639 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Fiserv by 5.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,949,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,791,697,000 after buying an additional 1,445,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 670.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,035,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,288,000 after buying an additional 901,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FISV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.02.

Fiserv stock traded down $1.49 on Friday, reaching $120.74. 72,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,393,592. The stock has a market cap of $82.98 billion, a PE ratio of 55.92, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Fiserv Inc has a twelve month low of $80.58 and a twelve month high of $122.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.12.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Lynn S. Mccreary sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total value of $2,005,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,837,845.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Disimone purchased 900 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $116.04 per share, with a total value of $104,436.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,929 shares in the company, valued at $688,001.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,500 shares of company stock valued at $19,741,890 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

