First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDD) Trading Down 0.2%

First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDD) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.09 and last traded at $14.09, 1,360 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 97,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.12.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.0556 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 451,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 60,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $926,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000.

First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:FDD)

First Trust DJ STOXX Select Dividend 30 Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones STOXX Select Dividend 30 Index (the Index). The Index is a dividend weighted index of 30 stocks selected from the Dow Jones STOXX 600 Index, which includes high-dividend yielding companies across 18 European countries.

