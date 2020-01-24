First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NYSEARCA:FID) Shares Down 0.4%

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NYSEARCA:FID) shares fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.35 and last traded at $18.35, 3,599 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 60% from the average session volume of 8,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.42.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.2712 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

In other First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF news, insider Bucknell Robert sold 22,853 shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $127,976.80.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 18.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 145,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 23,016 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 95.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 11,904 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter.

