First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.45 and last traded at $21.46, 2,406 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 53% from the average session volume of 5,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.92.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.72 and a 200-day moving average of $20.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.1281 dividend. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 6.70% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.