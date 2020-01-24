First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Stock Price Down 0.2%

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) shares dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $64.74 and last traded at $64.74, approximately 491 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 27,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.86.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

