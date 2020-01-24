First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) Trading Down 2.4%

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH)’s share price traded down 2.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.34 and last traded at $23.34, 500 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 77% from the average session volume of 2,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.92.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.0411 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 4.42% of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

