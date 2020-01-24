First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) Stock Price Down 1.7%

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK)’s share price dropped 1.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $35.26 and last traded at $35.26, approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.88.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2633 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares during the period.

