First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH) Hits New 12-Month High at $87.42

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $87.42 and last traded at $87.22, with a volume of 34403 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.10.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 54.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 8.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 3.6% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period.

The First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before fees and expenses, of an equity index called the StrataQuant Health Care Index. The StrataQuant Health Care Index is an index developed, maintained and sponsored by the NYSE Group, Inc or its affiliates (NYSE), which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

