First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Trading Down 0.6%

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS)’s share price fell 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $39.53 and last traded at $39.53, 700 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 58,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.75.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.645 per share. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 173,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,086,000 after buying an additional 14,089 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $468,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the period.

