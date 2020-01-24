First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Shares Up 0.3%

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $56.00 and last traded at $56.00, 343 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 73,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.85.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%.

