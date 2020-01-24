First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Sells 355 Shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services trimmed its holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. L3Harris accounts for approximately 2.8% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in L3Harris were worth $6,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LHX. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris by 500.0% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LHX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of L3Harris from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of L3Harris in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.76.

LHX stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $223.11. 40,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,516. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.26. L3Harris has a 1-year low of $139.42 and a 1-year high of $223.82.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.19. L3Harris had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 187.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,700,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,935,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

