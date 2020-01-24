First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Sells 304 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services decreased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Phillips 66 makes up 1.8% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Phillips 66 by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,727,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,327,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,558 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5,197.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 764,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,222,000 after purchasing an additional 750,499 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,594,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 40.0% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 864,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,871,000 after purchasing an additional 247,058 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth $20,891,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $55,461.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PSX traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,448,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,461. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $80.24 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The stock has a market cap of $45.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.51. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $27.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PSX. Raymond James reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.17.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

