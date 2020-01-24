First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Sells 120 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lowered its holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 145.1% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KMB shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.69.

NYSE:KMB traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.52. 127,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,272,250. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12-month low of $107.44 and a 12-month high of $149.23.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 93,800.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.33%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

