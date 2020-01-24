First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Lowers Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services reduced its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1,292.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,644,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $157,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,113 shares during the period. Barings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 67.7% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 9,119 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,574 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

APH traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.26. The company had a trading volume of 60,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,337. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $82.92 and a 1-year high of $110.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.53 and a 200-day moving average of $98.52.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.74%.

In related news, VP Martin Booker sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $9,362,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,362,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 9,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $945,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 245,994 shares of company stock valued at $25,155,902 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Cross Research lowered Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.23.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

