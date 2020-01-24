First Midwest Bank Trust Division Sells 61,364 Shares of Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lowered its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,364 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division owned about 0.11% of Hain Celestial Group worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Hain Celestial Group by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HAIN traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $25.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,193. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $14.45 and a twelve month high of $26.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.47 and a 200-day moving average of $22.79.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 11.37% and a positive return on equity of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $482.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.43.

Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

