First Midwest Bank Trust Division Sells 2,699 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lessened its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,699 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 21.3% in the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 21,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.9% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.9% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 31,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 44.2% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.4% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 223,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,936,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, December 16th. HSBC downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.25.

EMR traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.59. 1,695,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,729,861. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $55.98 and a twelve month high of $78.38. The company has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.68.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $806,769.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,817 shares in the company, valued at $6,532,490.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 40,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $3,009,437.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 278,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,556,145.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,565 shares of company stock valued at $4,701,330 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.