First Midwest Bank Trust Division Sells 2,120 Shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lessened its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 85,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,430,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,881,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $479,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QAI traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.99. 148,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,267. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 12 month low of $29.43 and a 12 month high of $32.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.65.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.5878 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

